International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump: Hong Kong would be 'obliterated in 14 minutes' if not for me

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 21:34 IST
Trump: Hong Kong would be 'obliterated in 14 minutes' if not for me
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump said Friday he had saved Hong Kong from being destroyed by persuading Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold off on sending in troops to crush its pro-democracy movement. "If it weren't for me, Hong Kong would have been obliterated in 14 minutes," Trump said in a scattershot early morning interview with Fox News.

Trump's comments come as he mulls signing congressionally-approved legislation in support of the pro-democracy activists -- or bow to Beijing's threats of retaliation if the laws pass. Asked whether he would veto the legislation, green-lit by an overwhelming margin in Congress on Wednesday, Trump equivocated.

"I'll tell you we have to stand with Hong Kong but I'm also standing with President Xi. He is a friend of mine he is an incredible guy," Trump said. "I would like to see them work it out. We have to see them work it out," he added.

Trump cast his relationship with Xi as the bulwark keeping China from moving against the pro-democracy movement that has rocked Hong Kong during almost six months of increasingly violent protests. He added that a "million soldiers standing outside of Hong Kong are not going only because I asked him: 'Please don't do that. You will be making a big mistake. It will have a tremendous negative impact on the trade deal.'"

Trump acknowledged that the tension over the former British colony -- handed back to China in 1997 -- has complicated efforts to strike a trade deal with Beijing, a source of economic uncertainty as Washington heads into an election year. US and Chinese trade negotiators are "potentially very close" to a deal, he said. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'Criminal' held after brief exchange of fire with police

An alleged criminal was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police here, officials said on Friday. On Thursday, two men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop for checking by police, but they sped away and fired at policemen. The p...

Spain offers green energy investors incentives to drop lawsuits

Spain has offered incentives to renewable energy investors to drop almost 10 billion euros 11.04 billion worth of lawsuits against the country, acting environment minister Teresa Ribera said on Friday. Several foreign investors, most invest...

Scotland to host Israel in Euro 2020 play-off

Paris, Nov 22 AFP Scotland were drawn Friday to play Israel in Glasgow in the Euro 2020 play-off semi-finals next March, but Steve Clarkes team must win that and a one-off away tie if they are to make the finals. Scotland, who performed poo...

Greater Noida: Woman constable alleges rape by lawyer

An FIR has been registered against a lawyer who has been accused of rape by a woman police constable in Greater Noida, officials said on Friday. Both the accused as well as the victim hail from Meerut district but the alleged incident took ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019