International Development News
Development News Edition

Jharkhand polls: Cong releases final list of 3 candidates

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 22:21 IST
Jharkhand polls: Cong releases final list of 3 candidates

The Congress released on Friday its final list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Yogendra Baitha from Simaria (SC) seat, Basudev Verma from Bagodar and Sweta Singh from Bokaro replacing Sanjay Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Army deserter held for cheating defence personnel

A former Army personnel has been arrested from near the New Delhi Railway Station here for cheating gullible armymen travelling in trains, said police. The input was received from the Military Intelligence that Hemant Kumar was involved in ...

Trump acknowledges Pompeo could run for U.S. Senate

President Donald Trump on Friday acknowledged that his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, could run for a U.S. Senate seat next year in his home state of Kansas and predicted he would win.Pompeo, a Republican former member of the House of Rep...

Rajasthan: Dy CM credits local body poll success to Cong workers, govt-run schemes

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday attributed the work done by party workers and appreciation of governments schemes by people as the reason behind the success of the party in the recently held local ...

Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passes away at 93

Veteran actor and Shabana Azmis mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away here on Friday evening due to age-related illness at the age of 93. Kaifis son-in-law, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, confirmed the news of the death of the theatre and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019