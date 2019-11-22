Jharkhand polls: Cong releases final list of 3 candidates

The Congress released on Friday its final list of three candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of Yogendra Baitha from Simaria (SC) seat, Basudev Verma from Bagodar and Sweta Singh from Bokaro replacing Sanjay Singh.

