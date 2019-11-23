International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump indicates to veto Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 00:57 IST
Trump indicates to veto Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
US President Donald Trump (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Friday indicated that he might veto the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act that was passed by both chambers of the Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – with near-unanimous support. The US Congress on Wednesday passed the legislation that would force the Trump administration to assess whether political unrest in the vital global financial hub justify changing its unique treatment under the US law.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 that was passed would also require the Secretary of State to certify at least once a year that Hong Kong still retains enough autonomy to warrant the special US trading consideration that bolsters its status as a world financial center. The US treats semi-autonomous Hong Kong, which has its own legal and political systems, differently from the Chinese mainland when it comes to trade and export controls.

The bill - if it becomes law - will demand greater scrutiny of the city''s special status. "We have to stand with Hong Kong, but I'm also standing with President Xi (Jinping), he is a friend of mine. He's an incredible guy, but we have to stand … I'd like to see them work it out, okay," Trump told Fox news during an interview.

"I stand with freedom, I stand with all of the things that I want to do, but we are also in the process of making one of the largest trade deals in history. And if we could do that, it would be great," he added. The bill, which among other things prohibit the commercial export of certain munitions to the Communist party-controlled Hong Kong Police Force, would provide sanctions against officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong.

Following the legislation in the US Congress, China has also been demanding President Trump to veto it and renewed a threat to take "strong countermeasures" if they become law. The opposition Democrats slammed Trump for his decision on the Hong Kong Act.

"Make no mistake: President Trump's words today do not reflect what the American people or the Congress think about President Xi's oppressive policies toward the people of Hong Kong," Senate Democratic Leader Senator Chuck Schumer said. "For a guy who promised to be tough on China, President Trump's reliable deference to President Xi is all the more bewildering. Being tough on China when it comes to human rights will also help us win the battle on trade," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019