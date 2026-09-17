Escalation in Eastern Europe: Tensions Rise Amid Fresh Sanctions and Strikes

Following the US Congress's approval of a major sanctions bill, Russia launched a heavy overnight missile and drone attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. In response, Poland scrambled jets after Russia's attack near its border. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy termed the sanctions as pivotal against Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:32 IST
Escalation in Eastern Europe: Tensions Rise Amid Fresh Sanctions and Strikes
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Overnight, Russia launched a significant missile and drone assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, according to officials. In response to a Russian strike near the Polish border, Poland, a NATO member, reacted by scrambling fighter jets.

The assaults came closely after the US Congress approved a significant sanctions bill aimed at Russia. Ukrainian officials reported over 20 wounded from the strikes. As tensions intensified, sirens blared in eastern Poland, and two airports suspended flights due to the attack close to Poland.

The bill, named after late Senator Lindsey Graham, aims to pressure Russia economically over its actions in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed the legislation as a crucial means to help end the conflict, despite the Kremlin's warnings that further sanctions could hinder peace efforts.

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