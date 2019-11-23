Cong-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long: Singhvi

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Saturday expressed surprise at the political developments in Maharashtra and said the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena negotiations took too long as the window was grabbed by "fast movers".

The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Devendra Fadnavis returning as the chief minister again, backed by the Sharad Pawar-led NCP. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as the deputy chief minister at the Raj Bhavan.

"Surreal what I read about Maharashtra. I thought it was fake news. Candidly and personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations should not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. The window given was grabbed by fast movers. Pawarji tussi great ho," Singhvi tweeted.

