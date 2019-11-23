The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday described the political developments in Maharashtra, where BJP formed government with the support of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, as "disgusting." DMK is a key constituent of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Party chief M K Stalin said even calling it a "murder of democracy" would be an understatement.

"What can one call the politically disgusting (development) in Maharashtra... is it indecency or ugliness.. what can it be compared with," the DMK leader said in a Facebook post.

He asked if the BJP had "trampled political rules, made the Governor a puppet" and also used the President's office to sit in power, and if it was some kind of "sleight of hand." "One feels even calling this a murder of democracy will become an understatement--if it will minimise the gravity of the situation," Stalin, also state Leader of Opposition, said. "The face of Indian democracy has been blackened. This is a big shame," he added.

In a suddent turn of events on Saturday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as Chief Minister and Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively. This came a day after the newly formed NCP-Congress- Shivsena coalition arriving at a consensus on Uddhav Thacekeray leading the new government in Maharashtra, which was under President's rule till early on Saturday.

The President's rule was earlier imposed as no party could form government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)