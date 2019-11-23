AIADMK greets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday greeted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking over as Chief Minister and Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively, early in the day. While Chief Minister K Palaniswami lauded his Maharashtra counterpart Fadnavis, his deputy O Panneerselvam extended greetings to the two leaders on Twitter.

Panneerselvam is AIADMK Coordianator while Palaniswami is the Co-Coordinator. In a letter greeting Fadnavis, Palaniswami said: "I congratulate you on your assumption as the chief minister of Maharashtra." "I convey my best wishes to you for a successful tenure," he added.

Panneerselvam took to Twitter to extend his greetings to Fadnavis and Pawar. "I extend my greetings (to both) to work towards a sustained growth of Maharashtra," he said in a tweet.

The AIADMK is a constituent of the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)