International Development News
Development News Edition

Nirmala Sitharaman releases book on former Anna varsity VC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 16:22 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman releases book on former Anna varsity VC

Taking a leaf out of 'Nermayin Payanam' (A Journey of Honesty), a biography on educationist and former Anna University Vice-Chancellor E Balaguruswamy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said there should be determination in every stage of one's life despite the odds one faces. She said this while releasing the book penned by noted journalist P Krishnan. Its first copy was received by former Chief Justice of Supreme Court and former Kerala Governor P Sathasivam at an event here.

Balaguruswamy, hailing from a farmer's family in Aravakurichi in Karur district in Tamil Nadu, began his career in education and went on to become the Vice-Chancellor of Anna University. Sitharaman paid rich encomiums to him for his never-give-up approach in life and being focussed on his career in spite of all odds.

"There may be occasions when he was not recognised for his achievement. But that did not deter him. That is one message we can take from this book," she said. Stating that a farmer despite an uncertain future continues to focus on his crop whether there is adequate rainfall or not, she said that is why it pains to note when there is news about farmer committing suicide because despite facing all odds they do not get demotivated.

"It is not new that (Balaguruswamy) hailing from a farmer's family was determined in his career. The message we get is that determination should be there at every stage of life," she said. It is because of his various initiatives taken during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor, Anna University has today become one of the universities of excellence, she said.

Sitharaman said though there were many people who focus only on their career and growth opportunities, she wondered how many actually look back at the path they have come after achieving success. "Despite facing all odds if one is not being rewarded, an individual does not worry about it and continues to take up untiring efforts. That is another message we are getting from this book," she said.

Sitharaman also recalled the efforts of teachers played in society saying an individual cannot grow without the help of a teacher. "We can celebrate Teachers' Day every year. But, if there is no guru, one cannot grow in his life. He may be a spiritual guru or a university guru.", she said.

Referring to the efforts taken by Balaguruswamy when he was the Vice-Chancellor who decided to speak with parents individually during counselling sessions, Sitharaman said that was the teacher in him that made him to speak with the parents individually though he was a Vice-Chancellor. "He just did not hand over the responsibility to another teacher. He spoke to the parents and listened to their difficulties," she said.

Earlier, Sitharaman extended her greetings to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar on becoming the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. "Congratulations Srhi @Dev_Fadnavis on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident that with your commitment and dedication you will continue to serve the people.

Congratulations @AjitPawarSpeaks on taking oath as Deputy CM of Maharashtra," she said in her official Twitter account. PTI VIJ NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Car bomb kills at least 10 people near Syria's border with Turkey

At least 10 people were killed and 25 wounded when a car bomb exploded on Saturday in a Syrian border town seized by Turkish-backed forces last month, witnesses and a rescuer said. Tel Abyad was one of two border towns that saw some of the ...

Bangladesh 7/2 in second innings, trail by 234 runs

Bangladesh were 72 in their second innings of the DayNight Test against India here on Saturday. At the tea on the second day, the embattled visitors were trailing by 234 runs with eight wickets remaining at the Eden Gardens.India declared t...

MP govt to give 5 pc reservation to sportspersons in jobs

Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced five percent reservation to sportspersons in state government jobs. MP Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Jitu Patwari made the announcement while inaugurating the Regional Olympic Games in...

MoU signed with Sydney university to promote Ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA has inked a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Western Sydney University, Australia aimed at promoting collaboration in research and developing guidelines for integrating Ayurveda principles with m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019