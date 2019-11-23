International Development News
Development News Edition

Disappointed over NCP rift ahead of government formation, says Ahmed Patel

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that the party was "disappointed and sad" at NCP leader Ajit Pawar backing the BJP in government formation in Maharashtra and the development had taken the party by surprise.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 16:54 IST
Disappointed over NCP rift ahead of government formation, says Ahmed Patel
Congress leader Ahmed Patel addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Saturday said that the party was "disappointed and sad" at NCP leader Ajit Pawar backing the BJP in government formation in Maharashtra and the development had taken the party by surprise. "of course we are disappointed. It is very sad. It is very unfortunate," said Patel, who addressed a press conference here along with other party leaders, when asked about the party's reaction to Ajit joining hands with the BJP along with some MLAs.

Answering another query, he said "it was a surprise for us" and it was for the NCP to take appropriate action against Ajit Pawar. Stating that all MLAs were with the party, Patel said the Congress along with NCP and Shiv Sena will defeat the trust vote when it is brought by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said the party will fight the manner in which the government had been formed in Maharashtra "politically and legally." BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Saturday morning sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second time while Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister.

Patel dismissed accusations that there was delay on the part of the Congress in joining hands with the NCP and the Shiv Sena to form a non-BJP government. "Some time was spent in building agreement among the parties," he said.

Patel said that the three parties had decided that Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will be chief minister. He did not comment on a question whether Sharad Pawar was in the know of developments in the NCP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

MoU signed with Sydney university to promote Ayurveda

The All India Institute of Ayurveda AIIA has inked a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Western Sydney University, Australia aimed at promoting collaboration in research and developing guidelines for integrating Ayurveda principles with m...

IRCTC issues notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers

IRCTC has issued notices to 47 onboard private catering service providers, giving them directions to bring about changes in the standard of foodservice in trains, a statement from the railway subsidiary said on Saturday.The move is aimed to...

UPDATE 1-China attacks U.S. at G20 as the world's biggest source of instability

The United States is the worlds biggest source of instability and its politicians are going around the world baselessly smearing China, the Chinese governments top diplomat said on Saturday in a stinging attack at a G20 meeting in Japan.Rel...

Good to be compared with 'Bajirao Mastani': Gowariker on 'Panipat'

Director Ashutosh Gowariker on Saturday said he doesnt mind parallels being drawn between his upcoming directorial Panipat and Bajirao Mastani as Sanjay Leela Bhansalis magnum opus was a well-made film. Panipat chronicles the third Battle o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019