Christian community not to be blamed for defeat of any party

Prominent Christian leaders on Saturday criticised the observations of some political leaders that they have contributed to the defeat of certain candidates in the recent elections to the Mangaluru City Corporation. Addressing reporters at the press club here, Karavali Konkans president Leslie Rego said the community is an educated and disciplined society that has served several sectors including health and education.

The community always wanted good relations with other religions, he said. On the charges against Christian candidates, he said "a few leaders are spreading false information in social media that some Christian leaders are responsible for defeat of Congress candidates in the MCC elections." The Christian votebank was divided as some independent candidates were fielded against the Congress.

The community does not represent any political party, he said, adding they are hurt by the comments. Every individual has the right to vote for a party of their choice, he said.

Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh president Paul Rolphi D'Souza, Mangaluru diocese secretary M P Noronha, president of Rachana (Catholic Chamber of Commerce and Industries) Elias Sanctis and president of All India Christian Union Lancy D'Cunha were present at the press meet.PTI MVG BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)