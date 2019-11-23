International Development News
Maharashtra: Dhananjay Munde joins meeting called by Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde, who is believed to have to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, returned to the YV Chavan Centre on Saturday evening.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde arrives at YV Chavan Centre for party meeting on Saturday evening. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Dhananjay Munde, who is believed to have to the faction led by Ajit Pawar, returned to the YV Chavan Centre on Saturday evening. A meeting is currently underway at the NCP office under the leadership of party president Sharad Pawar, which is being attended by all senior leaders.

Two NCP MLAs -- Atul Benke and Diliprao Bankar -- have extended their support to party chief Sharad Pawar. Taking to Twitter, Bankar wrote in Marathi on Saturday: "My faith is in Sharad Pawar. I am with the NCP only."

In his Tweet, the NCP leader confirmed that he went to the Raj Bhavan when Ajit asked him to accompany him. Benke, while speaking to ANI, said: "I am with Sharad Pawar Ji. We all are together."

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted meeting with two NCP MLAs -- Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif at his brother Sriniwas Pawar's residence amid tight security. Congress party has also planned to send its Maharashtra MLAs to a party-ruled state to thwart any bid to poach them. (ANI)

