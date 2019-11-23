Rajnath Singh to address poll meetings in Jharkhand on Sunday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address two elections meetings in Palamau and Garhwa districts in support of BJP candidates on Sunday. Singh's meetings will be at Pandu in Palamu district at 11 AM, and at Ramna in Garhwa district two hours later, said Vinay Jaiswal, the BJP's programme department member.

Union Minister for Women, Child Development and Textiles Smriti Irani will also address elections meetings in these two districts on Sunday. Actor turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan will also address meetings at Mahuadand in Latehar district and at Bhawanathpur in Garhwa district..

