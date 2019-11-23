International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt will take steps to get techie held in Pak released: Reddy

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 21:15 IST
Govt will take steps to get techie held in Pak released: Reddy

Govt will take steps to get techie held in Pak released: Reddy Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said the government would make sincere efforts to secure the release of Prashant from Hyderabad, who has been arrested in Pakistan for allegedly travelling without valid documents. "The government would extend all help and cooperation and make sincere efforts to secure the release of Prashant," he told reporters here.

Prashant Waindham (31) had been suffering from "depression," his family members said here earlier this week. "We had filed a complaint with Madhapur police here in April 2017. He was working with an IT company in the city. He was not involved in any illegal activity. We are surprised how he went to (Pakistan)," Prashant's father Babu Rao had said here.

Prashant and a man from Madhya Pradesh were apprehended in Pakistan's Punjab province for crossing the border 'illegally' and a case registered against them. Asked about the developments in Maharashtra, Reddy alleged that Shiv Sena had adopted a stubborn attitude. BJP formed government in a democratic manner, he said.

The BJP-led government would prove its majority, he said. On the ongoing strike by employees of Telanana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), he said it is the responsibility of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to take the workmen back on duty.

The employees have expressed their readiness to resume work if the state government created a congenial atmosphere, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi, two contractors arrested

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...

Fadnavis should resign as Maha CM, Pawar from Deputy CM's post: Chavan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar should resign. Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, now Fadnavis should resign from Chie...

Two days, three gold: Manavaditya Rathore on a roll at Nationals

Rajasthans Manavaditya Singh Rathore on Saturday shot his way to his third gold medal at the Shotgun Nationals here, signing off from the junior level in style. The 20-year-old Manavaditya, son of Athens Olympics silver medallist Rajyavardh...

Sumatran rhino extinct in Malaysia as lone survivor dies

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 23 AP The Sumatran rhinoceros has become extinct in Malaysia, after the last of the species in the country succumbed to an illness. The Wildlife Department in eastern Sabah state on Borneo island says the rhino, named Iman...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019