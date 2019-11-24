International Development News
Development News Edition

Guinea Bissau votes for president after weeks of political upset

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 05:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 05:30 IST
Guinea Bissau votes for president after weeks of political upset
President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, is seeking re-election for a second term, and he remains popular among cashew nut farmers in the interior after raising prices for the nuts -- the tiny West African country's biggest export earner. Image Credit: Flickr

Guinea Bissau holds a presidential election on Sunday that voters hope will bring change to the coup-prone nation after weeks of political chaos that sparked violent protests and deadlocked parliament. President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, is seeking re-election for a second term, and he remains popular among cashew nut farmers in the interior after raising prices for the nuts -- the tiny West African country's biggest export earner.

But he faces stiff opposition following a first five-year term marred by political infighting, regular high-level sackings, and corruption that came to a head in the run-up to Sunday's election. While no reliable opinion polls have been published, political analysts say the front-runner is former Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira, 56, a modernizer with a relaxed style whose promise to bolster health and education have made him popular with younger voters in the capital, Bissau.

Preliminary results are expected on Nov. 28. If there is no outright winner, a second-round between the top two candidates will take place on Dec. 29. "Guinea Bissau has faced five years of political and institutional crises," Pereira told Reuters, adding that the country needs "a president who is able to create an atmosphere conducive to the restoration of peace and stability."

Guinea Bissau has suffered nine coups or attempted coups since independence from Portugal in 1974, most recently in 2012 when a military takeover disrupted elections. If Vaz completes his term, he will be the first president to do so. The country's deserted beaches and scattered islands are a draw for adventurous tourists, but its unpoliced waters also provide passage for drug traffickers smuggling cocaine en route from South America to Europe.

The next president will inherit major challenges including widespread poverty and an unstable political system in which the majority party appoints the government but the president has the power to dismiss it. There have been seven prime ministers since Vaz took over in 2014. Vaz fired premier Aristides Gomes on Oct. 29 and appointed a successor, but Gomes refused to step down. For about 10 days the country had two prime ministers until Vaz backed down under pressure from the regional bloc ECOWAS.

Still, Vaz has promised to accept the results of the vote, using his closing campaign speech on Friday to highlight the fact that he had finished his term in office. "I managed to do what no one did ... in Guinea Bissau since the country became a democracy," Vaz told supporters. "During my mandate, there was no coup and I'm very satisfied with this."

Hopeful that Sunday's vote will draw a line under the political crisis, voters were upbeat before voting and the final parades in support of the candidates were accompanied by music and dancing. Some sounded a note of caution, however, about the challenges faced by whoever is elected.

"We want a president who can resolve the political crisis," said Pereira supporter Myriam Suarez Wague. "The population is suffering."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong district council elections begin peacefully on Sunday morning

Voting at district council elections in Hong Kong began peacefully on Sunday morning, with no signs of a major police presence at polling booths monitored by Reuters despite nearly six months of sometimes violent unrest in the Chinese-contr...

Coyotes snap Kings' five-game home winning streak

Phil Kessel, Lawson Crouse, and Christian Fischer scored goals as the visiting Arizona Coyotes ended the Los Angeles Kings five-game home winning streak with a 3-2 victory on Saturday afternoon. Goalie Antti Raanta made 43 saves as the Coyo...

Cricket-Santner scores half-century as NZ build lead against England

Mitchell Santner scored his third test half-century as New Zealand continued to frustrate England and built their lead to 99 runs by lunch on the fourth day of the first test at Bay Oval on Sunday. The hosts were 452-6 at the break with San...

Soccer-Striker 'Gabigol' earns legendary status in Libertadores drama

Gabriel Barbosa, who scored two goals in the last three minutes before being sent off as Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 1981, is one of the most controversial footballers in Brazil.In a nation that loves a footb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019