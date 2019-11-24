Here are the latest political developments in Maharashtra: 14:29 am: Amid the political drama in Maharashtra with NCP's Ajit Pawar supporting the BJP to form government, the people of Baramati, which is the bastion of Pawars, are hopeful that NCP chief Sharad Pawar will be able to resolve the current crisis in his party.

13:42 am: NCP claims that three of its five "missing" MLAs have been contacted and they are with the party. The party has been able to contact Anil Patil, Babasaheb Patil and Daroda. 13:14 am: Congress leader Prithivraj Chavan demanded that the Fadnavis government in Maharashtra be asked undergo immediate floor test.

13:07 am: Shiv Sena supporter allegedly tried to commit suicide in Maharashtra's Washim district apparently after being upset over party chief Uddhav Thackeray not becoming the chief minister, police said on Sunday. 12:59 am: Supreme Court asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of the Governor recommending revocation of President's Rule and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form government in Maharashtra.

12:32 am: Maha case: SC also issues notice to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. 12:29 am: SC issues notice to Maha govt and Centre on Sena-NCP-Congress petition seeking composite floor test.

12:28 am: Amid the high political drama in Maharashtra and threat of 'poaching' of MLAs, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena have shifted their legislators to different luxury hotels in Mumbai. 12:28 am: SC asks Solicitor General to produce letters of Governor tomorrow morning at 10.30 am for passing orders.

12:27 am: Floor test is ultimate, give 2-3 days time. Even orders of Guv have not been filed, this is plea without any docs and annexures: Rohatgi. 12:25 am: What governor did yesterday is immune from any judicial review, choice of party is with him: Rohatgi to SC.

12:18 am: Guv's decision to invite political party is not open to judicial review as it is his discretionary power: Rohatgi to SC. 12:17 am: Combine was given time and did not form govt, so let Fadnavis prove majority as there is no tearing hurry, Rohatgi to SC.

12:14 am: Floor test is Constitutional obligation, no formality is needed and it can be ordered: Singhvi tells SC 12:14 am: Complete 'betrayal, annihilation' of democracy where govt has been allowed to be formed when 41 NCP MLAs are not with them: NCP to SC.

12:13 am: Singhvi also refers to SC's Karnataka order, says floor test was ordered, there was no secret ballot. 12:13 am: Singhvi refers to judgements in various cases including dismissal of Uttarakhand Cong govt, says floor test is ultimate test.

12:12 am: How can political party approach SC under Article 32 for violation of Fundamental Rights: Rohatgi on Maha case 12:111 am: BJP expresses confidence that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will prove his government's majority in the state Assembly, claiming he has the support of more than 170 MLAs.

12:11 am: Letter signed by 41 NCP MLAs is of today, then how can Ajit Pawar become Dy CM, Singhvi to SC. 12:06 am: 54 is total strength of NCP, 41 MLAs wrote to Maha Governor saying Ajit Pawar has been removed as its leader, Singhvi to SC.

12:06 am: Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Cong-NCP, tells SC that 41 MLAs of NCP are with Sharad Pawar. 12:04 am: Nov 30 deadline given by Governor to ruling party to prove majority is meant to do 'something else': Sibal tells SC.

12.02 am: Maha case: SC says none is disputing that floor test is best method to show majority. 11.53 am: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appears for Centre, says combine does not have fundamental right to form govt, their plea can't be allowed.

11.50 am: Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appears in SC for some BJP and independent MLAs, says this plea should have been filed in Bombay HC. 11.49 am: If Fadnavis has numbers, let him prove it on floor of House, else we have numbers to form govt in Maha: Sibal to SC.

11.47 am: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress seek SC direction for composite floor test today itself. 11.46 am: Act of Governor recommending revocation of President's rule 'smacks' of bias: Sibal to SC hearing Maha case.

11.44 am: Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar were sworn in bizarre manner, Governor was acting under direct instructions of Delhi, Sibal tells SC. 11.44 am: Maha case in SC: Sibal terms as bizarre, revocation of President's rule without cabinet meeting.

11.43 am: Pre-poll alliance broke down, efforts were on to stich post-poll alliance of three parties: Kapil Sibal tells SC hearing Maha case. 11.42 am: NCP leader Jayant Patil went to the Raj Bhawan on Sunday with a letter to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to inform him about replacement of Ajit Pawar as the legislature party leader.

11.38 am: Maha case: Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena starts submission in SC with apology to judges for troubling them on Sunday. 11.35: SC commences hearing to consider plea of 3 parties that they be invited to form govt with Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

11.34 am: SC bench assembles to hear Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong's plea against Maha Guv's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as CM. 11.29 am: BJP MP Sanjay Kakade and NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal and Baban Shinde, who is considered close to Ajit Pawar, met Sharad Pawar at his residence here in the morning.

