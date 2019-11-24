International Development News
AIADMK taunts Stalin, tells cadres to rev up work for civic

Slamming DMK chief M K Stalin for "hankering for office," the ruling AIADMK flagged unity mantra at its general council meet here on Sunday and spurred cadres to slog for a grand victory in the civic body polls expected soon. The ruling party appealed to the Centre to take steps to exempt Tamil Nadu from NEET which has "several deficiencies" and is a "stumbling block" to upholding social justice and opening up opportunities to rural and economically backward students.

Pointing to the recent victory in bypolls to Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly segments by good margins, the AIADMK general council and executive committee meet thanked its top two leaders O Panneerselvam (Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister), K Palaniswami (Chief Minister and Co- coordinator), all functionaries and cadres. The ruling party also had words of praise for party workers who had won recent polls to various cooperative bodies.

Mocking at DMK chief Stalin for nursing a "hankering for office as the goal of his public life," the meet condemned the false propaganda allegedly by him and his party leaders to hide the achievements of the AIADMK government. Asking the cadres to be vigilant and disseminate information on the good work of the government among the people, the meet vowed to slog to continue securing victories.

"Since local body elections are slated to be held soon, all should work unitedly and pay attention to poll activities and take a vow for the victory of AIADMK in local bodies across Tamil Nadu," a resolution said. Calling arch-rival DMK as an "evil force," the AIDMK meet said the key opposition party was tired after trying to outsmart it.

The DMK tried to unseat its government after the death of late supremo J Jayalalithaa in 2016, the AIADMK alleged adding it ended in a fiasco. Hence, the main opposition party had been indulging in a disinformation campaign against both the party and government, the ruling AIADMK alleged.

Recalling allegations faced by the DMK government in 2006-11 like graft charges, the AIADMK said these were etched in the memory of the people. "No effort of the DMK, a selfish force will succeed against the AIADMK which has won the love of the people." Lauding the government's efficiency that was "built," by late Jayalalithaa, the party listed out government initiatives like the Global Investors Meet and the recent foreign trip of Palaniswami to woo investments and push growth.

The meet, held after a gap of two years, though hailed the leadership of Palaniswami and Panneerselvam for several initiatives, the party continued to bet on the legacy of late Jayalalithaa by its refrain of "Amma's government." The ruling party reiterated its commitment to ideals of State autonomy, two-language formula of Tamil and English. The DMK had often targeted the AIADMK over its alleged "failure" to get Tamil Nadu exempted from the purview of NEET and had taunted it for being "subservient" to the Centre trampling on the principle of autonomy.

A total of 23 resolutions were adopted. The deaths of leaders including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and party workers were condoled. The AIADMK has 350 plus executive committee and about 2000 general council members. The venue of the meet, a marriage hall in suburban Chennai, was decked up resembling the AIADMK headquarters.

Though the party was careful to avoid banners, which were banned, it decorated the venue in a grand fashion. Volunteers on horsebacks waved AIADMK flags and late Jayalalithaa's images greeted the party workers who came for the meet.

The meet, chaired by AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan was attended among others by Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and Ministers..

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

6 protesters killed in south Iraq as unrest intensifies

Nasiriyah Iraq, Nov 24 AFP Six protesters were killed on Sunday in Iraqs south, where resurging anti-government demonstrations turned up the heat on paralysed politicians facing the countrys largest grassroots movement in decades. Three dem...

Israeli PM holds tense Cabinet meeting as indictment looms

Jerusalem, Nov 24 AP Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is leading a noticeably tense Cabinet meeting. Its his first since Israels attorney general announced Netanyahu will be indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyah...

UPDATE 2-Pope urges abolition of nuclear weapons at Japan's ground zeros

Pope Francis brought his campaign to abolish nuclear weapons to the only two cities ever hit by atomic bombs on Sunday, calling their possession indefensibly perverse and immoral and their use a crime against mankind and nature. Francis vis...

Italian coast guard recovers 7 bodies of migrants off island

Rome, Nov 24 AP Italian news reports say the coast guard has recovered the bodies of seven migrants near Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily. The coast guard, aided by border police boats, kept us a search Sunday of rough seas for as many ...
