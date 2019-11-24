International Development News
Maharashtra Governor should tender resignation for siding with BJP: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should tender his resignation for siding with the BJP over government formation in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 16:54 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot talking to reporters in Jaipur on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should tender his resignation for siding with the BJP over government formation in the state. "Maharashtra Governor should tender his resignation on moral grounds. His actions were hand in hand with BJP, which is unfortunate," Gehlot told reporters here.

The Rajasthan chief minister attacked the BJP over the formation of government in Maharashtra and said that the Prime Minister should tell the nation about what happened in the state. "Narendra Modiji should do a heartfelt talk with the nation rather than holding a 'Mann ki Baat'. Instead of the surgical strikes, he should focus on the 'furgical strike' in Maharashtra, as whatever happened could not have taken place without his permission. While the surgical strike (on Pakistan) was important for the nation, the 'furgical strike' is its misfortune," Gehlot told reporters here.

Gehlot denied any information of Congress or any other party's MLAs from Maharashtra being sent to Rajasthan by the party, but he added, "If any MLAs from Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena or even BJP come to Rajasthan then it will be our duty to keep them safe. However, there is no report of them coming to Rajasthan as of now." Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am tomorrow.

The top court while hearing the NCP-Sena-Congress plea against BJP-led government formation in the state said appropriate orders will be passed on Monday. This comes a day after Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar was made appointed his deputy in a surprise move. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

