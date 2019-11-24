International Development News
Development News Edition

I am in NCP, Pawar Saheb is our leader: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that he is in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and asserted that his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar is "our" leader.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 17:29 IST
I am in NCP, Pawar Saheb is our leader: Dy CM Ajit Pawar
Ajit Pawar (left) with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (right). Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that he is in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and asserted that his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar is "our" leader. "I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and Sharad Pawar Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people," tweeted Pawar.

"There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support," he further tweeted. After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.

However, the NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party. NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said that the decision of his nephew Ajit Pawar to align with BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Labour promises millions of women pension compensation

Britains main opposition Labour Party has promised to hand more than three million women compensation for the loss of years of state pension payments when their retirement age was raised if it wins power at a Dec. 12 election. Labours finan...

Cricket-Mominul offers no excuse for Bangladesh's pink-ball thrashing

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque accepted that his side failed the pink-ball challenge in their maiden day-night test against India but denied it was a mistake to take the plunge without adequate preparation.A rampant India triumphed in a l...

Naxals torch 9 vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Naxals on Sunday torched nine vehicles, including six dumpers and a JCB at the SP-3 plant area in Chhattisgarhs Dantewada area on Sunday. According to IG Bastar, P Sundarraj, the Naxals dressed as farmers held all the drivers of vehicles as...

Uttarakhand: Two men drown after tractor trolley falls in Ganges Canal

Two people drowned after a tractor-trolley fell into the Ganges Canal in the Kotwali Jwalapur area of Haridwar on Sunday. A huge number of villagers arrived on the spot following the accident.Ayush Aggarwal, Circle Officer, Sadar, said The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019