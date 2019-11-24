World News Summary: Philippine president removes VP from 'drugs tsar' post: aide

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Philippine president removes VP from 'drugs tsar' post: aide

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday removed his vice president and staunch critic of his war on drugs from the role of "drugs tsar", an aide and top cabinet official said, just over two weeks after she accepted the post. Vice President Leni Robredo, who was elected separately to Duterte, accepted the post of co-chair of an inter-agency committee on Nov. 6, an offer her allies said was a trap designed to discredit her for criticizing the deadly campaign. UK police charge man with human trafficking offences in Vietnamese truck deaths inquiry

British police have charged a 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland with human trafficking offences as part of their inquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in the back of a truck near London last month. The police said in a statement that Christopher Kennedy was arrested on Friday, Nov. 22 and that he is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court in England on Monday. UK's Johnson promises Brexit for Christmas in the manifesto

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will promise to bring his Brexit deal back to parliament before Christmas when he launches his Conservative Party's manifesto on Sunday, the cornerstone of his pitch to voters to "get Brexit done". With less than three weeks before Britain heads to the polls on Dec. 12, the governing Conservatives and opposition Labour are trying to tempt voters with different visions but several pledges to spend more on public services. Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants on board. The 73 migrants were picked up from a packed rubber dinghy drifting about 50 miles off Libya on Wednesday night. Pope urges the abolition of nuclear weapons at Japan's ground zeros

Pope Francis brought his campaign to abolish nuclear weapons to the only two cities ever hit by atomic bombs on Sunday, calling their possession indefensibly perverse and immoral and their use a crime against mankind and nature. Francis visited the ground zeros of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, both seared in the world's collective consciousness after the bombs dropped there by the United States three days apart in August 1945 in an effort to end World War Two. France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf

A French naval base in Abu Dhabi will serve as the headquarters for a European-led mission to protect Gulf waters that will be operational soon, France's defence minister said on Sunday. France is the main proponent of a plan to build a European-led maritime force to ensure safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after tanker attacks earlier this year that Washington blamed on Iran. Record turnout for Hong Kong council elections amid calls for full democracy

Record numbers of people voted on Sunday in Hong Kong district council elections viewed as a test of support for chief executive Carrie Lam following six months of often violent pro-democracy protests that have convulsed the Chinese-ruled city. Government data showed more than 2.6 million people had voted by 7.30 p.m., a turnout rate of 63%, with three hours left until polling stations closed - a showing that appeared to have been encouraged by the political turmoil. About 1.47 million voted in the last district elections four years ago. A can-do challenge? Italian 'sardines' take on Salvini

Italy has had many colourful political symbols over the years, including oak trees, olive trees and daisies. Now, a new one has suddenly swum into view and is posing a problem for far-right leader Matteo Salvini. The humble sardine is the emblem of a nascent movement that is challenging Salvini's League party and looking to halt his seemingly inexorable rise to power - initially in the wealthy northern region of Emilia-Romagna where regional elections are set for January, and then further afield. Israel's Netanyahu faces court, party challenges after indictment

A watchdog group asked Israel's top court on Sunday to order Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step aside after his indictment on corruption charges, adding to pressure he is facing from within his ruling party. Netanyahu, a four-term conservative leader, has denied the charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust and said he will stay in office and defend himself. Security forces kill seven in southern Iraq as protests continue: sources

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and southern Iraq, killing at least seven people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said on Sunday, the latest violence in weeks of unrest in Baghdad and some southern cities. In Nassiriya, security forces used live ammunition and tear gas canisters to disperse protesters who had gathered overnight on three bridges.

