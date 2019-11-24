Fadnavis govt has support of 175 MLAs, it will increase: MLA Ravi Rana

Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA, Ravi Rana who pledged support to BJP earlier said that the Fadnavis government has the support of 175 MLAs. "MLAs will be more than 175, it will increase even more due to what is happening in Shiv Sena," he told reporters here when asked about the numbers of MLAs who are supporting the Fadnavis government.

Rana also congratulated Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and said: "I congratulated him, it took time but the state now has good Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister." Earlier today, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday.

In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Soon after the swearing-in, Sharad Pawar said Ajit's decision to support the BJP was a "personal decision" and not supported by the NCP. Ajit was later sacked as the NCP's legislative party leader, stripping him of the power to issue a whip to party MLAs.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

