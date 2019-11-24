International Development News
Development News Edition

Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 21:05 IST
Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 7 JH-POLL-LD RAJNATH No power can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya: Rajnath Pandu: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power in the world could get in the way of construction of a "grand" Ram temple in Ayodhya.

CAL 8 JH-POLL-IRANI BJP has taken several steps for development of Jharkhand: Irani Chhatarpur: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the BJP governments at the Centre and Jharkhand have taken steps to ensure development of the state by increasing the road network and improving access to healthcare facilities. CAL 9 AS-CAB-CONG In touch with Oppn for united resistance against CAB: Congress Guwahati: The Congress on Sunday said it has spoken to other Opposition parties in Parliament for a united resistance against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session.

CAL 10 JH-POLL-CONG-MANIFESTO Cong manifesto for J'khand polls promises farm loan waiver, anti-lynching law Ranchi: The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, promising a one- time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and a stringent law to deal with cases of lynching in the state. CES 8 MZ-CAG CAG flags irregularities in Mizoram tourism project Aizawl: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has detected "wasteful expenditure" to the tune of Rs 2.41 crore by the Mizoram government for the integrated development of eco-tourism circuit project at Thenzawl in Serchhip district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt working to improve living standards of people: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government is leaving no stone unturned to improve the living standards of the people and the focus is on issues related to water, education and agriculture. Shah said this afte...

Salman Khan's birthday wishes for father Salim is love!

As the screenwriter, producer Salim Khan turned 84 today, Salman Khans wishes for his father are just dripping love and cuteness. The Bharat actor shared a blurred picture on his Instagram where the father-son duo can be seen enjoying their...

'BJP flew 3 NCP MLAs to Delhi in chartered plane on Saturday'

The NCP on Sunday night claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik s...

Ajit Pawar calls on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his residence here late on Sunday evening. Visuals showed Pawar leaving the residence of Fadnavis.Earlier in the day, Pawar said that he is in the Nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019