Kolkata, Nov 24 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 7 JH-POLL-LD RAJNATH No power can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya: Rajnath Pandu: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power in the world could get in the way of construction of a "grand" Ram temple in Ayodhya.

CAL 8 JH-POLL-IRANI BJP has taken several steps for development of Jharkhand: Irani Chhatarpur: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said the BJP governments at the Centre and Jharkhand have taken steps to ensure development of the state by increasing the road network and improving access to healthcare facilities. CAL 9 AS-CAB-CONG In touch with Oppn for united resistance against CAB: Congress Guwahati: The Congress on Sunday said it has spoken to other Opposition parties in Parliament for a united resistance against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session.

CAL 10 JH-POLL-CONG-MANIFESTO Cong manifesto for J'khand polls promises farm loan waiver, anti-lynching law Ranchi: The Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls, promising a one- time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and a stringent law to deal with cases of lynching in the state. CES 8 MZ-CAG CAG flags irregularities in Mizoram tourism project Aizawl: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has detected "wasteful expenditure" to the tune of Rs 2.41 crore by the Mizoram government for the integrated development of eco-tourism circuit project at Thenzawl in Serchhip district..

