Punjab Cong to hold state-wide protest on Monday against Centre's 'anti-people' policies

Punjab Congress will hold state-wide protest on Monday against the "anti-people" policies of the Modi-government. The protests will be held at block levels across the state, a party release said here on Sunday.

The protest will be the final phase of the stir launched by the Congress at district headquarters earlier this month on issues related to rising prices, unemployment and industrial recession, it said. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar exhorted party workers to ensure maximum participation in the protests.

"A common man now cannot afford to purchase a kg of onions or tomatoes ... Industries have been forced by the situation to go for shut down at least two days a week. Number of educated unemployed youths was skyrocketing. The central government was not releasing the GST share to Punjab and other states to create financial disorders,” Jakhar alleged. Meanwhile, in Ludhiana, Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union government of being the “biggest threat” for the Indian economy.

He alleged that the Union government was “wilfully ignoring” the interests of the government departments/institutions and was instead “promoting” big corporate houses. Besides, the BJP caused “huge damage” to the backbone of Indian economy by implementing the GST and demonetisation, due to which the countrymen are suffering, he said addressing a ‘dharna’ at Verka Milk Plant here.

