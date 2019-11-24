International Development News
Development News Edition

Maharashtra NCP MLAs moved to another hotel in Mumbai

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday evening moved its party MLAs to another hotel, citing security concerns.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:51 IST
Maharashtra NCP MLAs moved to another hotel in Mumbai
Visuals of NCP MLAs in bus. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday evening moved its party MLAs to another hotel, citing security concerns. As many as 46 NCP legislators who were lodged at the Renaissance Hotel here were moved to Hotel Hyatt near Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the city.

According to sources in the NCP, the MLAs were being shifted to avoid public attention. "It is difficult to control the common public at Renaissance Hotel," they said. The decision comes hours after NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a meeting with MLAs.

According to sources, some of the MLAs present told Pawar and Shiv Sena chief Uddav Thackeray, who was also present at the meeting, that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had reached out to them seeking support in lieu of ministerial berth. NCP leader Nawab Malik has said that 50 out of 54 MLAs were with the party. "But not everyone is at the hotel. Four MLAs, who have been kept somewhere by the BJP people, are in constant touch with us and will definitely come back," he said.

In a day full of twists and turns, NCP leaders met officials at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a list of their present legislative party members and leader of the legislative party. Earlier today, the Supreme Court, while hearing a joint plea by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, asked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the Centre to produce relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday.

In a surprise move on Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state. Soon after the swearing-in, Sharad Pawar said Ajit's decision to support the BJP was a "personal decision" and not supported by the NCP. Ajit was later sacked as the NCP's legislative party leader, stripping him of the power to issue a whip to party MLAs.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Shehala's classmates threatened for testifying against school

Classmates of a girl, who died of snakebite at a government school here, alleged on Sunday that they were threatened by some people claiming to be past students for giving statement against the school management. The students said they were...

UPDATE 3-Guinea Bissau counts presidential ballots after weeks of chaos

Guinea Bissau began counting ballots on Sunday evening from a presidential election that voters hope will bring change after weeks of political chaos that sparked protests and deadlocked parliament.President Jose Mario Vaz, 61, was seeking ...

Death toll from Kenya landslides rises to 56 as heavy rains lash country's north west

The death toll from landslides in northwestern Kenya triggered on Saturday by unusually heavy rains has risen to at least 56 people, a local official said. The downpour began on Friday in West Pokot County, which borders Uganda, and worsene...

UPDATE 1-Golf-Rahm birdies final hole to win DP World Tour Championship

Spains Jon Rahm conjured up wise words from Jack Nicklaus before emulating compatriot Seve Ballesteros by winning the DP World Tour Championship and the European Tours season-long Race to Dubai on Sunday.In an exciting finish to a season th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019