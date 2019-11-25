International Development News
Development News Edition

TAKE A LOOK-Hong Kong democrats score massive victory in local elections

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 06:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 06:23 IST
TAKE A LOOK-Hong Kong democrats score massive victory in local elections
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong scored a landslide and symbolic majority in district council elections after residents turned out in record numbers to vote on Sunday following six months of often violent protests.

Here are some recent stories: > Democrats romp to local election landslide > Record vote turnout amid calls for democracy > Trump to take 'good look' at HK rights bill > Hong Kong holds its breath ahead of elections > Tear gas above ground, snakes below > Ex-UK consulate employee 'tortured in China' > Beijing hints at looming pressure on HK courts > Hong Kong on "brink of total breakdown" - police > Violence prompts reminder that China troops near > China backs bolder action to counter unrest > Mall protest ends with bloody knife attack > SPECIAL REPORT: Protests hit HK working class > Mainlanders worry as anti-China sentiment swells > Extradition bill officially killed > Chinese soldiers in Hong Kong warn protesters > Hong Kong Legislative Council in chaos > Lam says has not discussed resigning with Beijing > HK leader Lam says she'd quit if she could > EXCLUSIVE-Lam "has to serve two masters" > HK status as part of China not up for discussion ECONOMY > Hong Kong confirms economy fell into recession > Hong Kong people look for new homes abroad > How important is Hong Kong to the rest of China? > Can political unrest break HK currency peg? > Protest fears stalk Hong Kong businesses > HK faces economic recession, existential crisis > A protest boom for some businesses starts waning > HK protests taking toll on shops, economy > Shops, workers in rare strike to "defend freedom" FEATURES > Hospitals find themselves on protest frontlines > In Hong Kong, worst may be yet to come > 'Fire magicians' and medieval weaponry > Inside Hong Kong protesters' 'weapons factories' > Hong Kong protesters take up self-defence classes > What's next for Hong Kong's protest movement? > 'Umbrella' protests sowed seed for future-activist > Neighbourhoods echo with night cries for freedom > Borrowed time: Fears of 2047 hang over protests > Making the case for violence in Hong Kong protests > Cathay Pacific crew describe climate of fear > Inside the protesters' anarchic campaign vs China > Hong Kong tycoons start moving assets offshore (Compiled by Hong Kong bureau; Editing by Tom Hogue)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

Spencer Dinwiddle scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory. Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 r...

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

Amazon.com Inc on Monday said it will open a pop-up store on Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc that will run until the end of December and carry a selection of about 1,000 products from overseas. The move, which was initially report...

UN calls on Afghan authorities to probe into vehicle attack

A UN worker was killed and two people were injured when their vehicle was attacked in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday.Press reports indicate that the vehicle, which had UN markings, was heavily damaged after being hit by a grenade atta...

Bogdanovic, Kings hold off Wizards late

Bogdan Bogdanovic stalled a Washington rally with a 3-pointer with 128 remaining Sunday night, allowing the visiting Sacramento Kings to hang on for a 113-106 victory over the Wizards. Harrison Barnes led all scorers with 26 points, includi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019