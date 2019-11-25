International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Australia probes 'deeply disturbing' allegations of Chinese political interference

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 08:28 IST
UPDATE 1-Australia probes 'deeply disturbing' allegations of Chinese political interference
Image Credit: Flickr

Australia's domestic spy agency is investigating whether China tried to install an agent in federal parliament in what Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday called "deeply disturbing" allegations.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) said it had launched an investigation before the alleged plot was reported by Australia's "60 Minutes" programme and affiliated newspapers on Sunday. The reports said a suspected Chinese espionage ring had offered "a seven figure sum" to pay for a Melbourne luxury car dealer, Bo "Nick" Zhao, to run for a seat in Australia's federal parliament.

"The reporting on Nine's '60 Minutes' contains allegations that ASIO takes seriously," ASIO Director-General of Security Mike Burgess said in the statement on Sunday. "Australians can be reassured that ASIO was previously aware of matters that have been reported today, and has been actively investigating them."

Officials at China's embassy in Canberra were not immediately available for comment. "I find the allegations deeply disturbing and troubling," Morrison told reporters in Canberra, adding the government had beefed up Australia's laws and security agencies to counter foreign interference.

"Australia is not naive to the threats that it faces more broadly," he added, without commenting on the specific allegations. Resource-rich Australia's ties with its most important trading partner China have deteriorated in recent years, amid accusations that Beijing is meddling in domestic affairs.

The government has set up a counter-foreign interference coordinator and given the intelligence and security agencies additional resources to protect Australians and the nation's institutions, a government spokesman said. Car dealer Zhao told ASIO about the alleged approach from another Melbourne businessman about a year ago, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said in the joint report with "60 Minutes" and The Age newspaper, citing Zhao's associates and Western security sources.

Zhao was found dead in March in a Melbourne motel room and police have been unable to conclude how he died, the newspaper said. ASIO's Burgess said he would not comment further and the death was subject to a coronial inquiry.

"Hostile foreign intelligence activity continues to pose a real threat to our nation and its security. ASIO will continue to confront and counter foreign interference and espionage in Australia," he said. The latest allegations came a day after media reported that a Chinese defector, who said he was an intelligence operative, told ASIO how China had funded and conducted political interference in Taiwan, Australia and Hong Kong.

The man, Wang Liqiang, is seeking asylum in Australia with his wife and young son. Morrison said his asylum claim would be assessed on its merits, based on any "reasonable fear of persecution in their home country".

Responding to the media reports, Chinese police said the "so-called China spy" was a 26-year-old convicted fraudster from the eastern province of Fujian. Wang's account sparked an angry reaction in the influential state-owned tabloid Global Times on Monday, which said: "Chinese people would intuitively know that Wang sounds like an opportunistic liar, probably a swindler."

The newspaper said someone of Wang's age would have been "in a training or intern program" if they were in the national security department. It added that it was very rare for a person in China's national security establishment to have a child at such a young age. "If Australia's intelligence agency really believed Wang, it would have taken secret counter-espionage actions instead of letting the media expose it," the Global Times said.

ASIO has not commented on any counter-espionage actions it may have taken in response to Wang's claims. ($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Hoffenheim waste chance to go fourth after Mainz hammering

Berlin, Nov 25 AFP Hoffenheim missed out on an opportunity to move into the Bundesligas top four, suffering a heavy 5-1 home defeat by a Mainz side playing under newly appointed coach Achim Beierlorzer. The hosts failed to win for the first...

Mayfield, Browns jump on Dolphins early in rout

Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes, and the Cleveland Browns scored the first 28 points of the game en route to a 41-24 victory Sunday over the visiting Miami Dolphins. It was the Browns third win in a row, all coming...

Chinese FM says Hong Kong part of China 'no matter what happens' in elections. (AFP) NSA

Chinese FM says Hong Kong part of China no matter what happens in elections. AFP NSA...

Sarah Lee appointed as High Commissioner in South Africa

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced today the appointment of diplomat Sarah Lee as New Zealands High Commissioner to South Africa. She will be the first female Head of Mission to represent New Zealand in Africa.New Zealands relationsh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019