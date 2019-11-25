Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar leaves for Karad to attend an event on Yashwantrao Chavan's death anniversary

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Monday left for Karad city in Satara district of Maharashtra to attend an event on the death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan. He is likely to return to Mumbai after participating in an event to pay tribute to the former Congress leader Yashwantrao Chavan on his 35th death anniversary.

Chavan who passed away in 1984 was the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra after the division of Bombay State. Chavan served as the chief minister of Maharashtra between 1960-62. Pawar's visit to Karad comes at a time when state of Maharashtra is facing a tough political battle. NCP MLAs from the state are currently lodged in Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.

NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that 52 MLAs have come back to Sharad Pawar-led party. "52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us," Malik told ANI.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister. The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

