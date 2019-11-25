Cong holds protest in Parliament premises against BJP's move to form govt in Maha
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form a government in Maharashtra along with the NCP.
Calling the midnight coup in which the BJP sought to form a government with Ajit Pawar a "murder of democracy", Congress leaders like Anand Sharma and Adheer Choudhury raised slogans and held placards criticising the BJP.
The protest was held in Parliament premises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
