International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong holds protest in Parliament premises against BJP's move to form govt in Maha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 11:16 IST
Cong holds protest in Parliament premises against BJP's move to form govt in Maha

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form a government in Maharashtra along with the NCP.

Calling the midnight coup in which the BJP sought to form a government with Ajit Pawar a "murder of democracy", Congress leaders like Anand Sharma and Adheer Choudhury raised slogans and held placards criticising the BJP.

The protest was held in Parliament premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

DHFL stock falls up to 5 pc as co defers release of financial results

DHFL shares tumbled up to 5 per cent on Monday after after the company said it will not be able to declare financial results on the scheduled date. The scrip tanked 4.95 per cent to Rs 21.10 on the BSE.At the NSE, it declined 4.95 per cent ...

Will meet Maha Guv to present our side on govt formation: Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party and the NCP and Congress have the required numbers and they will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday to present their side for government formation in Maharashtra. Addressing reporters ...

Discretion of Speaker to decide when to hold floor test: Rohatgi tells SC

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Maharashtra BJP told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Governor has absolute discretion to appoint Chief Minister, while adding that it is up to the Speaker to decide when a floor test is held. Govern...

ABP News Unveils New Show Hamara Samvidhan

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirIndias leading Hindi News channel, ABP News has today launched its new show Hamara Samvidhan. The show will be aired on Sunday at 10 AM. The special series is dedicated to the constitution of India will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019