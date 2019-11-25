Government formed in Maharashtra through 'illegitimate alliance': Randeep Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday termed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra government as 'illegitimate' while saying that the democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra by BJP and Ajit Pawar. "The Supreme Court heard the plea made by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena regarding the political situation in Maharashtra today. We reiterated that democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath for Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively despite not reaching the majority mark. They formed an illegitimate alliance," Surjewala told reporters here.

"We have requested the Supreme Court that a floor test should be ordered on immediate basis so that it could be proven that the majority is with Congress-NCP-Sena combine. We also produced the affidavits of 154 MLAs of our alliance. The Supreme Court has heard our plea and they will give their judgment on Tuesday morning," he added. Congress-NCP-Sena had filed a petition against the decision of the Governor's inviting Fadnavis to form the government in the state.

The BJP formed the government in a surprise development on Saturday morning when Fadnavis took oath for the second time as the Chief Minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly in last month's assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44. Although BJP and Shiv Sena got the mandate to form the government, the two parties parted ways over power-sharing. (ANI)

