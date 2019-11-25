International Development News
Breaching 'party discipline' will invite strict action, UP Congress chief

Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday said that the decision to expel 10 party members was because they breached 'party discipline' and such acts will invite strict action by the party regardless of the status of any individual.

Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu speaking to ANI on Monday in Lucknow. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress State President Ajay Kumar Lallu on Monday said that the decision to expel 10 party members was because they breached 'party discipline' and such acts will invite strict action by the party regardless of the status of any individual. "This was a decision of the Disciplinary Committee. There is a clear message in Congress party that whoever indulges in indiscipline will be dealt with strictly. Congress party is becoming the voice of the common people. If in such a scenario, somebody does anti-party activities then they will face action," Lallu told ANI.

On Sunday, Congress had expelled 10 of its leaders including several former state ministers and AICC members for six years for indulging in acts of 'indiscipline'. The expelled leaders include former MP Santosh Singh, also an AICC member, former minister Ram Krishna Dwivedi, AICC member and former state minister Satyadev Tripathi.

Dwivedi was also the chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the UP Congress, which has expelled the leaders from the party. The Congress party had served the notice to them on November 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

