AIADMK's bylaws amended to pre-empt Sasikala's re-entry

  • Updated: 25-11-2019 16:22 IST
The AIADMK has amended its bylaws mandating a minimum of five years uninterrupted membership in the party to contest for all posts, including top positions of coordinator and co-coordinator. The change that was made at the party's general council and executive committee meet held here on Sunday is perceived as an attempt to foreclose the possibility of V K Sasikala, aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, or her relatives from trying to assume party posts.

Sasikala is now serving a prison term in a graft case in a Bengaluru jail and this move is seen as a bid to prevent her from contesting party positions after her release. Following the merger of factions led by Chief Minisiter K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam in August 2017, Sasikala was removed as interim general secretary by the general council meet held in September that year.

Sasikala was appointed to the top post on December 29, 2016 after death of then party supremo J Jayalalithaa. Though her nephew TTV Dhinakaran was previously considered a challenge to the AIADMK leadership, his clout is on the wane with several of his topline leaders quitting the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam led by him..

