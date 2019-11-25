International Development News
Development News Edition

Hurt by behaviour of Cong MPs in Lok Sabha, won't be tolerated: Speaker

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 18:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 18:18 IST
Hurt by behaviour of Cong MPs in Lok Sabha, won't be tolerated: Speaker

Indicating stringent action against the Congress MPs who stormed the Well of the Lok Sabha to protest against the swearing-in of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Speaker Om Birla on Monday said such behaviour is "unacceptable" and will not be "tolerated". As soon as Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapam entered the Well of the House carrying a big black banner that read 'Stop murder of democracy', the speaker warned them to go back to their seats.

After his warnings went unheeded, the speaker ordered marshals to remove the two lawmakers. Other Congress members joined in and resisted their eviction from the House. They were seen jostling with the marshals, prompting the speaker to adjourn the House till noon.

Underlining that the House should function and it should not be adjourned as it sends a wrong message in the public, Birla said, "I am hurt by whatever happened in Parliament today. Such behaviour is unacceptable and won't be tolerated." "I never want to adjourn the house, I always tried my best that house should function by taking everyone on board," he said.

This is the first time in the 17th Lok Sabha with Birla at the Chair that the House was adjourned. Sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said as speaker named both members during proceedings of the House, so they both stand suspended.

Manhandling of marshals by Congress MPs has not gone well with the speaker and he is very angry over the unruly behaviour of both members and is considering stringent action. Both MPs have refused to apologise for their conduct and the speaker is contemplating what should be the quantum of their punishment, sources said, adding that their suspension for five years is also under consideration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

A place on Earth with no life?

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 PM GMT/9 AM ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP...

Rajiv case convict Robert Payas out of jail on parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Robert Payas walked out of the prison for the first time after 28 years on a 30-day parole. Serving life term, he was released from the Puzhal Central Prison here based on a November 21 Madras High C...

Libyan officials say US drone shot down by mistake

Libyan forces trying to seize Tripoli shot down a US military drone over the capital by mistake last week, officials said Monday. The US military said it lost the drone Thursday while it was assessing the security situation and monitoring e...

Will take personal responsibility to ensure no MLA

Will take personal responsibility to ensure no MLAloses Assembly membership for voting against BJP Pawar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019