Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9 pm. CAL 15 WB-MAMATA-LD RAILWAYS Ensure timely approval for Majherhat Bridge: Mamata to Rlys Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Railways to grant necessary approvals for completion of the city's new Majherhat Bridge by December, after the state government failed to meet its earlier deadline due to "lack of timely clearance".

CAL 17 WB MAMATA LD REFUGEES WB govt to provide land possession to refugees, regularise their colonies: Mamata Kolkata: Amid the BJP's assertion to implement NRC in West Bengal and the likelihood of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill being placed in Parliament, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that attempts would be made to regularise all refugee colonies on central government and private lands. CAL 18 JH-2NDLD PM Cong, allies driven by lust for power: PM tells J'khand rally Daltonganj/Gumla: Mounting a blistering attack on the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged on Monday that its "self-seeking" past governments were driven by the "lust for power", and exploited the mineral-rich state's resources while neglecting the people.

CAL 19 BH-MAHA-LD TEJASHWI Maha effect felt on the floor of Bihar assembly; Tejashwi has a jibe at Sushil Modi Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday had a jibe at Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi whom he sought to remind of the "khela" (play) enacted in Bihar a couple of years ago in the thick of the night that helped the BJP achieve power despite having lost the mandate. CAL 20 WB-BYPOLL-REAX BJP claims attack on candidate murder of democracy; TMC says drama Kolkata: The BJP on Monday described the assault of its candidate in the by-poll to Karimpur assembly seat during voting hours as "murder of democracy" while the ruling Trinamool Congress claimed that the saffron party has orchestrated a drama to gain the sympathy of voters.

CAL 21 BH-RJD-JAGDANAND Veteran RJD leader Jagadanand Singh to head the partys state unit Patna: Veteran RJD leader Jagadanand Singh on Monday filed his nomination for election to the post of the party's Bihar unit president, in a development that is being seen as founding chief Lalu Prasad's attempt to defuse tensions between his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav..

