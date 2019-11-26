Hong Kong leader admits vote revealed 'unhappiness' with govt

Hong Kong's deeply unpopular leader Carrie Lam acknowledged Tuesday that a crushing defeat for the city's pro-Beijing establishment in weekend polls revealed public discontent over her government's handling of months of political unrest.

The elections showed concern over "deficiencies in the government, including unhappiness with the time taken to deal with the current unstable environment and of course to end violence", Lam said at a weekly press briefing.

