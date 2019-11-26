International Development News
Development News Edition

Dog that helped kill Al Baghdadi honoured by Trump

  • PTI
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:07 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:07 IST
US President Donald Trump has honoured Conan, the specially trained "hero dog" who helped American commandoes in the mission that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi. Baghdadi, 48, died in October after the world's most wanted terrorist was chased by the US special forces along with military working dogs. He blew up his suicide vest following the US raid on his compound in Syria's Idlib province.

The dog, who was injured during the mission that killed Baghdadi, visited the White House on Monday and met President Trump in his Oval Office. It later appeared before the White House press corps in the Rose Garden along with Trump, the First Lady Melania and Vice President Mike Pence.

Introducing the Belgian Malinois as "probably the world’s most famous dog”, Trump said he had given Conan a plaque and called the canine commando “so brilliant, so smart”. Conan was hailed by Trump as a "special" animal who helped execute a "flawless attack" on the ISIS leader.

Trump also met with Special Forces involved in the attack in Northern Syria that resulted in the death of Baghdadi. The commandoes did not come out in the public. "Al Baghdadi is gone, but it was a flawless attack," Trump told reporters.

Trump said he met with the soldiers and had given Conan an award. He said: "The “dog is incredible”.

He said both the soldiers and Conan did a “fantastic job”. In his remarks, Trump repeatedly praised Conan’s performance and described his breed as the “ultimate” at fighting and drug sniffing.

He did not directly answer a question about whether he would adopt Conan, but he said that the dog would not be retiring and had more time to serve. According to a White House official, Conan was not accompanied by his normal handler for this appearance since the handler participated in the Baghdadi raid and cannot appear publicly.

Conan appeared to be very calm and composed, during his Rose Garden appearance. The cannine, a four-year veteran of the Special Operations Command (SOCOM) Canine Programme, has been a member of approximately 50 combat missions.

