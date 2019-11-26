International Development News
Political parties should follow Constitution in spirit: Mayawati

  • PTI
  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 10:11 IST
  • Created: 26-11-2019 10:11 IST
As the country celebrates Constitution Day, BSP President Mayawati on Tuesday said merely chanting the name of B R Ambedkar will not work and advised the Centre and state governments to work honestly according to principles of the Constitution. The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly. B R Ambedkar is the architect of India's Constitution.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "Simply chanting the name of the architect of the Constitution, Baba Sahab Bhimrao Ambedkar on Constitution day will not work as this trick had been played by the Congress also. "The central and state governments will have to work in complete honesty according to the Constitution.This is my advice," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added. PTI SAB DV

