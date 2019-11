China summons US ambassador over Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Nov 26 (AP) China has again summoned US Ambassador Terry Branstad to demand the Trump administration block legislation passed by both chambers of Congress supporting pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. The foreign ministry said Vice Minister Zheng Zeguang on Monday expressed China's strong opposition to the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and warned that the US would “bear all the consequences that arise.”

It was the second time in recent weeks that China has summoned Branstad to protest over the legislation, which was passed nearly unanimously and now awaits President Donald Trump's signature. Trump on Friday wouldn't commit to signing the bill as he tries to work out a trade deal with China. He has 10 days from the time of passage last week to veto it. If he does not do so, it automatically becomes law, while Congress could also override a veto with a two-thirds majority in both houses.

The bill authorises sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in human rights abuses and would mandate the State Department to annually review the special autonomous status that the US grants Hong Kong on trade. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)