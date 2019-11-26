Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the House.
"Sena, Cong, NCP are satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly... The Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.
"We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of BJP's claim will be exposed tomorrow," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Cong: Raut
Cong, NCP should bury differences to come up with common minimum program in Maharashtra's interest: Raut
Cong, NCP will decide together: Pawar on Maha impasse
NCP to wait till ally Congress decides on supporting Shiv Sena: Nawab Malik
Shiv Sena steps up efforts to form govt in Maharashtra; focus shifts to Delhi