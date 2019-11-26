Sena, Cong, NCP satisfied with SC order of floor test in Maha assembly: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court calling for a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP have a majority in the House.

"Sena, Cong, NCP are satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly... The Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day.

"We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of BJP's claim will be exposed tomorrow," he said.

