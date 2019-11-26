International Development News
Odisha: 61 IAS, 71 IPS posts lying vacant in the state, CM Naveen Patnaik informs Assembly

As many as 61 IAS officers post and 71 IPS officers posts are lying vacant in the state of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the State Assembly in a written reply.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 61 IAS officers post and 71 IPS officers posts are lying vacant in the state of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed the State Assembly in a written reply. In reply to a question asked by the BJD MLA Chakradhar Kanhar, CM Patnaik informed "At present the state has 176 IAS officers and 61 posts are vacant against the sanctioned strength of 237 IAS officers to the state, Of the 176 IAS officers of the State Cadre 27 are on the Central Deputation, 1 on Inter-State Deputation and another IAS officer on Study leave form the state"

Elaborating further on the officials for the Indian Police Cadre (IPS), it was outlined that 71 posts were lying vacant in the state. "Odisha has total 117 IPS officers at present and 71 posts are vacant against the Sanctioned strength of 188 IPS officer to the State, Of the 117 IPS officers of the Odisha Cadre, 29 are on the Central Deputation and 1 IPS officer on Inter-State Deputation", the government said in its reply.

The Odisha Chief minister also informed that 26 Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers were promoted to IAS rank in 2017 and seven OAS officers were promoted to IAS cadre in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

