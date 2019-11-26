International Development News
Development News Edition

Cong hails SC order on floor test, calls it 'slap' on BJP-Ajit Pawar govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 11:36 IST
Cong hails SC order on floor test, calls it 'slap' on BJP-Ajit Pawar govt

The Congress hailed the Supreme Court's Tuesday order to hold a floor test in Maharashtra as a "victory for democracy" and asserted that it was a "slap" on the "illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar" government. The opposition party also alleged that the BJP has brought a "black name" for democracy, while the Supreme Court on Constitution Day has given a gift to the nation by passing the order.

"The Supreme Court's decision is a slap on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar Govt, who had hijacked the 'mandate'. A government founded on fraud has been defeated on Constitution Day," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet. Speaking to reporters after the apex court order, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan expressed satisfaction over the court ordering a floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday, and said the alliance of the Congress, Shiv Sena and the NCP have a majority in the House.

"Sena, Cong, NCP are satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly...We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of the BJP's claim will be exposed tomorrow," he said. Abhishek Singhvi, senior Congress leader and the lawyer for the Congress and NCP in the case, said the BJP has "brought a black name for democracy and therefore we are very grateful that the Supreme Court on no less than on Law Day, now christened Constitution Day, has given a gift to the nation."

"We welcome the Supreme Court decision to hold the Maharashtra floor test tomorrow. This is a victory for the Constitution of India, a victory for democracy and a victory of truth," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle. The floor test in the Maharashtra assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the House will be conducted on Wednesday, the Supreme Court directed on Tuesday. It also said the entire proceeding should be telecast live.

The apex court also directed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the house are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

IIM Lucknow team wins 4th season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program

Skyforce, a team from IIM Lucknow won the fourth season of Samsung E.D.G.E. Campus Program that saw the participation of 3,873 students 1,291 teams from 18 leading institutes from all across the country.This year, Samsungs unique pan India ...

Billie Eilish is Billboard's 2019 Woman of the Year

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboards 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboards event, receiving the inaugural Woman of the Decade awa...

NHL roundup: Stars' 7th straight win ties team mark

Alexander Radulov had two goals and an assist, and John Klingberg had three assists as the Dallas Stars tied a franchise record with their seventh straight victory, 4-2 over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Monday. Esa Lindell and Jason...

'Godzilla vs. Kong' to release in November 2020

Warner Bros and Legendary Pictures Godzilla vs. Kong will now hit the theatres on November 20, 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was earlier scheduled to release on March 13, 2020.Adam Wingard is attached as the director o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019