Opposition boycotts joint session of parliament, stages protest against Maha govt formation

Opposition parties on Tuesday staged a protest outside the parliament on the occasion of Constitution Day while a joint sitting of both the houses was underway in the Central Hall. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony among others boycotted the joint-session and protested outside the Parliament premises in front of the Ambedkar Statue opposing government formation in Maharashtra by BJP.

"Today we are protesting against the government which is violating the Constitution one side and celebrating it on the other," Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI. The Opposition parties have announced to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday on the occasion of Constitution Day. (ANI)

