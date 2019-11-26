International Development News
Constitution Day: PM Modi addresses joint session of parliament, hails constitution as guiding light

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a joint session of Parliament on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and called upon citizens to fulfil the duties enshrined in the Constitution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 12:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at joint session of Parliament on Tuesday. Photo/LSTV. Image Credit: ANI

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the Indian Constitution talks about both rights and duties of the citizens.

"The Constitution of India highlights both rights and duties of citizens. This is a special aspect of our Constitution...Let us think about how we can fulfil the duties enshrined in our Constitution," Modi said. He said that the citizens ensured that the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution are always upheld.

He also outlined Indian citizens' faith in the democracy and stated that the holy book of constitution functions as guiding light. "I especially bow down to 130 crore Indians, who never let their faith in India's democracy diminish. Always considered our constitution to be a holy book, a guiding light," the Prime Minister told the parliamentarians.

On the 70th anniversary, the government has also planned to launch a campaign to make aware people about the fundamental duties that are mentioned in Part-5A of the Constitution. Meanwhile, Opposition parties staged a protest outside the Parliament as a joint sitting of both the Houses was underway in the Central Hall.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony among others boycotted the joint-session and protested outside the Parliament premises in front of the Ambedkar Statue opposing government formation in Maharashtra by BJP. The Opposition parties have announced to boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint sitting as well. (ANI)

