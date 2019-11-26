Stormzy is better at rap than politics, UK's Gove says

British minister Michael Gove dismissed Stormzy's criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, saying the grime star was a far better rapper than he was a political analyst. Stormzy has said he backs opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and has criticized Johnson as "sinister".

"He is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst," Gove told Talk Radio.

