Stormzy is better at rap than politics, UK's Gove says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 13:15 IST
Stormzy is better at rap than politics, UK's Gove says
British minister Michael Gove dismissed Stormzy's criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, saying the grime star was a far better rapper than he was a political analyst. Stormzy has said he backs opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and has criticized Johnson as "sinister".

"He is a far, far better rapper than he is a political analyst," Gove told Talk Radio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

