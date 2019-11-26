Bihar Assembly adjourned till 2 pm amid oppn protest over NRC
The Bihar Assembly was on Tuesday adjourned till the post-lunch session, after opposition members created a ruckus over the demand for a resolution to prevent the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. Minutes after the House assembled at 11 am, members of the RJD, Congress and CPI(ML) rushed to the well, raising slogans against the NRC.
The opposition members said a resolution should be passed by the assembly, stating that the NRC would not be implemented in Bihar. Amid the ruckus, Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary adjourned the House till 2 pm..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NRC
- Bihar Assembly
- National Register of Citizens
- Vijay Kumar Choudhary
- RJD
- Bihar
ALSO READ
NRC erroneous as its responsibility was on 'incompetent'
CAB is another trap like NRC to make legal citizens refugees : Mamata Banerjee
CAB is another trap like NRC to make legal citizens refugees : Mamata Banerjee
VHP to launch awarenesss program on CAB and NRC in WB
New state coordinator yet to join, NRC Authority headless for