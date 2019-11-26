MPs should be role model in fulfilling constitutional duties:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said parliamentarians should serve as role models for people by fulfilling duties prescribed in the Constitution. Underlining the importance of duties in the Constitution, Birla said if citizens turn away from duties and talk only of rights, it creates an imbalance which impedes development of the country.

Addressing members of both houses of Parliament at an event here to mark the 70th anniversary of the Constitution, he emphasised that "it is high time that all MPs should be a role model for the people not only in enjoying rights but also in fulfilling duties and also reminding others of the same." Urging all citizens and parliamentarians to discharge their fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution, Birla said, "If we do so we would soon be able to create a new India." He described the Constitution as a shining example of evolution of Indias culture and civilisation. The Constitution has given sufficient freedom and powers in the form of fundamental rights to the people, while at the same time it has also created a balance by disciplining citizens with directions to fulfil their fundamental duties, he said.

"The Constitution has given us several powers in form of fundamental rights. However, we must always remember that besides fundamental rights, some fundamental duties have also been specified for us in the Constitution," Birla said. He underlined that if Indians discharge fundamental duties as enshrined in the Constitution in their day-to-day life, "we would soon be able to create a New India." However, "when we turn away from our duties and talk only of our rights, it creates an imbalance. This imbalance impedes the development of the country and the pace of development slows down." Noting the importance of Constitution, the Speaker said it is the torchbearer for the people. "We have to create a new image of India with constructive use of our Constitution. And, this great responsibility is upon all of us." PTI JTR DV DV.

