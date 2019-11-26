DMK chief welcomes SC verdict on Maharashtra floor test

Congress' ally DMK on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court ordering a floor test for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying it was an 'excellent' judgment delivered on the Constitution Day. DMK president M K Stalin alleged that the ruling BJP at the Centre was 'playing a dangerous game' with democracy and the Constitution.

"The Supreme Court has delivered an excellent verdict on Constitution Day, saying (Fadnavis) has to prove majority," he said on micro-blogging site Twitter. "People desire that the BJP government playing a dangerous game with democracy and the Constitution should at least change now," Stalin, Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu, added.

The Union government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly. Earlier in the day, the apex court had ordered floor test for Fadnavis on Wednesday to prove his majority in the House saying there is a "possibility of horse-trading" in case of a delay.

The court asked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem Speaker and ensure that all the elected members of the House are sworn in by 5 pm on Wednesday, paving the way for the floor test. It also directed that the voting in the Assembly would not be on the basis of secret ballot and that the entire proceeding would have to be telecast live..

