Ministers have right to pull up officials, says Goa CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 15:49 IST
Ministers have right to pull up officials, says Goa CM

A minister has the right to pull up state administration officials if they are found to be lethargic in their work, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. The CM's reaction came after Goa Ports Minister and BJP MLA Michael Lobo claimed on Tuesday that water and electricity supply was "very poor" in the tourist belt of North Goa.

Lobo said officials of the Public Works department and Electricity department were lethargic and were "not giving proper feedback to the state government leading to water and power supply in the coastal belt getting very poor". Lobo had claimed that ministers were not be blamed for the situation as officials were "keeping them in the dark".

Queried on Lobo's allegations against officials of his own government, CM Sawant said, "Ministers can call government officials and ask them to work if they are found lethargic in their duties." He also said problems of water and power supply in Goa's coastal belt will be sorted out soon..

