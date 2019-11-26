Art 370 abrogation fulfilled 'ek desh, ek-vidhan..' pledge: Anandiben Patel

Terming the neutralisation Jammu and Kashmir-centric articles 370 and 35A a "historic" step, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday said the move was in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Addressing a special joint sitting of both houses of the state legislature to commemorate 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution, she said "The abrogation of Article 370 provisions and Article 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir is historic and according to the pledge in Preamble of the Constitution.

"Now same laws will be applicable in the entire country. The dream of 'ek desh ek vidhan, ek nishan' (one country, one law and flag) has been fulfilled," the governor said. Referring to Article 370 in his address to both houses of the legislature, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "At that time (when the Constitution was being drafted) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar had expressed his opposition to Article 370."

"He had said it would act as a poison for Kashmir and boost separatism. The government at that point of time, however, did not pay any attention to it. "Over the years, the situation in Kashmir continued to change and a large section of Kashmiris was forced to undertake exodus from there. It virtually became a hub of terrorism," the chief minister added.

The Union government on August 5 revoked special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir by nullifying Article 370 and bifurcated its into two Union territories of J&K and Ladakh. Adityanath brgan his speech, saying, "Today is a golden-letter day in the annals of the UP legislature. Four words -- 'nyaay' (justice), 'swatantrata' (liberty), 'samta' (equality) and 'bandhtva' (fraternity) represent the basic spirit of the Constitution. The Constitution gives right to the people to think and work for the country despite coming from different background."

"Democracy is deeply ingrained in the mind of our countrymen, and India is one of the oldest civilisations in the world, he said. "Unity in diversity is the strength of the Constitution of India. It has the strength to link the northern part of the country with its southern part, and the eastern part with the western one," he added.

Adityanath also had a dig at the Congress for boycotting the House saying it goes on to prove that power is everything for them. "We are talking about eradicating hunger and poverty. We want to discuss about better health and security. When we are recalling those who had implemented the Constitution, the Congress which had been in power for the maximum time in the name of greatmen is absent from the House," he said

"Boycotting the house goes on to prove that Congress has no respect for the Constitution and freedom fighters. They only have the lure of power," he said. Referring to the political developments in Maharashtra, Assembly's Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary alleged that provisions of Constitution have been trampled by the BJP-led central government.

Others who spoke included, ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Siddhartnath Singh , and Lalji Verma, besides BSP member Sukhdev Rajbhar. The motion of thanks on Governor Anandiben Patel, moved by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, was passed by a voice vote in the assembly and members also took an oath to uphold the values enshrined in the Constitution.

The Congress members earlier protested outside the House before commencement of the session, carrying placards which read: "Maharashtra mein lokrantra ki hatya" (murder of democracy in Maharashtra). "While the BJP is lauding the Constitution inside the House, it is killing the same in Maharashtra. We stand by the Constitution but protest its misuse," Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Shukla Mona told PTI.

Samajwadi Party members also staged what they called a "Samvidhan Bachao" dharna in front of the statue of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. "The BJP is not following the Constitution and is working against it. The entire country is seeing its deeds. We are here to protest the BJP and protect the Constitution," SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap said.

