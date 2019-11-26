Five arrested for BJP leader's assault in Karimpur

The Nadia police on Tuesday arrested five persons, including one who had allegedly assaulted BJP leader and the party's candidate Jay Prakah Majumdar during the by-poll to Karimganj assembly seat. The arrested were slapped with charges under sections of the IPC and produced on Tuesday at the Tehatta sub divisional court which granted them bail on bonds of Rs 1500 each.

Saibal Kumar Dutta, the additional chief judicial magistrate of Tehatta granted them bail. Among those arrested and granted bail was Tarikul Sheikh who had allegedly kicked Majumdar while polling was on on Monday.

Majumdar, who is also the state BJP vice-president, was seen in TV footages being beaten up, kicked and pushed into a bush by miscreants at Phipulkhola area of Nadia district. He had held TMc goons responsible for the attack. A report on the incident was sent to the chief election commissioner's office in New Delhi.

Nadia superintendent of police Jafar Ajmal Kidwai said investigation into the case is on..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)