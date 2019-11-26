All residents of unauthorised colonies should get registry before polls: AAP
Calling the bill introduced in Lok Sabha to regularise unauthorised colonies a "huge fraud", the AAP on Tuesday demanded that everyone living in such localities in the city should get the registry of their house before the assembly elections.
AAP's comments came as the BJP-led central government has planned to give registry to some residents of these colonies before the polls, to be held early next year, while the others will get it thereafter.
In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the bill brought in Parliament will be a "symbolic handover" of the registry to a hundred people that is being done keeping in view the upcoming assembly elections.
