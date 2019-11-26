Have been meeting Ajit Pawar for last 2 days, will meet today as well: Jayant Patil
NCP's Jayant Patil on Tuesday acknowledged that he has been meeting party's disgruntled leader Ajit Pawar since last two days and that he will meet him today as well.
NCP's Jayant Patil on Tuesday acknowledged that he has been meeting party's disgruntled leader Ajit Pawar since last two days and that he will meet him today as well. "Ajit Pawar will not come for today's meeting. There has not been contact with him. But I have been meeting him for two days, I will meet him today as well," he said ahead of the joint meeting of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress.
Earlier, NCP workers were seen holding posters stating, "Ajit Dada, we love you" in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar resigned as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra earlier today, three days after he was administered the oath.
Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister, hours after the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
